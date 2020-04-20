Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.09. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kamada by 3,140.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kamada by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

