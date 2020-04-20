Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 657.23 ($8.65) on Thursday. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 922 ($12.13). The stock has a market cap of $802.42 million and a P/E ratio of 40.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 651.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 663.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

