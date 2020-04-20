Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 657.23 ($8.65) on Thursday. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 922 ($12.13). The stock has a market cap of $802.42 million and a P/E ratio of 40.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 651.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 663.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
About Kainos Group
