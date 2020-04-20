Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) Shares Sold by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,622 shares during the period. Jumei International comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hershey Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Jumei International worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jumei International by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jumei International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumei International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumei International during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jumei International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMEI remained flat at $$19.93 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jumei International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jumei International Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

