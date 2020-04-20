JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Compass Group (LON:CPG) Target Price to GBX 1,600

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Compass Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,628.46 ($21.42).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,315.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,789.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32.

In other news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.