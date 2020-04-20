JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,275 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,428.68 ($84.57).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,272 ($82.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,953.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,074.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion and a PE ratio of -12.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

