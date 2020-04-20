JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $28.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of STLD opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

