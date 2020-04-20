JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 375 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 340.33.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

