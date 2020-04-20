JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.06 ($94.25).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €58.57 ($68.10) on Friday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.11.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

