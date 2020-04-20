Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.53 ($43.64).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €31.07 ($36.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.37 and a 200-day moving average of €39.07. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

