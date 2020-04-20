JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JBS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
JBSAY stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. JBS S A/S has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.
JBS S A/S Company Profile
JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.
