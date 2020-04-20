J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC raised J Sainsbury to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

SBRY opened at GBX 202.20 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 112.33. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.25.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

