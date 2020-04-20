IT Tech Packaging (TFII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect IT Tech Packaging to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $24.50 on Monday. IT Tech Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen began coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

