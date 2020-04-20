IT Tech Packaging (TFII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect IT Tech Packaging to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $24.50 on Monday. IT Tech Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen began coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

