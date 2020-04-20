iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 648,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.67. 78,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,836. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

