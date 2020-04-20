iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.92

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 20318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

