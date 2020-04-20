iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IVW stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $182.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

