iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,485. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

