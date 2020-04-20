iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.28. 656,391 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

