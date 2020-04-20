iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Raised by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,779 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.