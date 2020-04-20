iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 194.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445,667 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

