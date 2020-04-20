iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Boosted by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,072 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 15.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $53.49. 42,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

