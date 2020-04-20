iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.08. 739,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

