iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,537.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 282,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 265,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 404,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 135,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 481,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

