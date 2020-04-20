iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.