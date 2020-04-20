iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,294 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,855,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

