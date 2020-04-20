iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.20. The company had a trading volume of 661,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.85. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.