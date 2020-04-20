Iron Financial LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

UNH stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.02. The company had a trading volume of 257,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.10 and a 200 day moving average of $267.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

