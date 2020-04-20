Iron Financial LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.21. 18,383,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

