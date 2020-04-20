Iron Financial LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Iron Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,457 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,305,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $42.76. 171,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

