Iron Financial LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Iron Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $58.68. 7,411,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.