Iron Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 186,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

