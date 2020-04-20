Iron Financial LLC Invests $237,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter.

BOND traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,580. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45.

