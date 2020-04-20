Iron Financial LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.97. 13,252,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,855,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TH Data Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

