Iron Financial LLC Has $373,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.23. 637,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

