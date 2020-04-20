Iron Financial LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iron Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. 846,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,000,498. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.