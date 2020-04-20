Iron Financial LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after purchasing an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, reaching $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,490,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

