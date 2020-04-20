Iron Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iron Financial LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.05.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The firm has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

