Iron Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $78.48. 14,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

