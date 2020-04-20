Iron Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $9.77 on Monday, hitting $1,273.48. 96,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The firm has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,202.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

