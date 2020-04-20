Iron Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. 10,026,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

