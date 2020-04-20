Iron Financial LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.38. 95,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.