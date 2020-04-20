IQE’s (IQE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of IQE to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of IQE to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IQE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 72.60 ($0.96).

Get IQE alerts:

IQE stock opened at GBX 39.43 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.03 million and a PE ratio of -21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.61. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.26).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.