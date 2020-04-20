Investors Purchase Large Volume of Invesco DB Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DBO)

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,800 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,911% compared to the average volume of 93 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 280,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBO traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.00. 5,635,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

