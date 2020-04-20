Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 3.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 238,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

