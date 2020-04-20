Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,363 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 840,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

