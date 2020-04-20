Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.02. 27,891,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,349,704. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

