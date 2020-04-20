Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Lowered by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,309 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 3.3% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

PCY traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 171,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

