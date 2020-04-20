Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 144,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,572. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

