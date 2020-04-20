Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,991,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,169 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 299,688 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 451,503 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,822. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.