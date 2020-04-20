Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.80 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.50 ($1.74) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.51) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($2.03) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.11 ($2.45).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

