International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 583,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of International Tower Hill Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.43 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

